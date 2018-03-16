Blue bus of Kabul brings joys of reading to Afghan children

In this Saturday, March 10, 2018, photo, Afghan children read books in a library on wheels, in Kabul, Afghanistan. From sunrise to sunset, the bus drives around Kabul’s neighborhoods, stopping in each place for a couple of hours at a time. The mobile library was the initiative of 25-year-old Freshta Karim who wanted to give Kabul’s children something badly missing in her own childhood -- the chance to widen one’s horizons, free of the shadow of war and poverty. Rahmat Gul AP Photo