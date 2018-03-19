US, South Korea, Japan discuss denuclearization, summits

In this March 17, 2018, photo, people pass by a TV screen showing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, and U.S. President Donald Trump during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. Top U.S., South Korean and Japanese officials have discussed how to achieve a complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula ahead of upcoming inter-Korean and U.S.-North Korean summit talks. The signs read: " The possible reshuffle of U.S. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster." Ahn Young-joon AP Photo