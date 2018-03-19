China names former missile force commander defense minister

Vice chairmen of China's Central Military Commission take the oath of office during a plenary meeting of China's National People's Congress

NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Sunday, March 18, 2018. China's ceremonial legislature appointed Premier Li Keqiang, the No. 2 leader of the ruling Communist Party, to a second five-year term Sunday and approved the appointment of a director for a new anti-corruption agency with sweeping powers.