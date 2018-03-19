Chinese President Xi Jinping is displayed on a big screen as he delivers a speech at the closing session of the annual National People's Congress in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Tuesday, March 20, 2018.
Chinese President Xi Jinping is displayed on a big screen as he delivers a speech at the closing session of the annual National People's Congress in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Ng Han Guan AP Photo
Chinese President Xi Jinping is displayed on a big screen as he delivers a speech at the closing session of the annual National People's Congress in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Ng Han Guan AP Photo

World

China's Xi strikes nationalistic tone in parliament address

The Associated Press

March 19, 2018 10:26 PM

BEIJING

Chinese President Xi Jinping has struck a stridently nationalistic tone in his closing address to the annual session of the ceremonial parliament at which term limits on his rule were abolished.

Xi told the nearly 3,000 delegates to the National People's Congress on Tuesday that "not one inch" of Chinese territory would ever be separated from the nation.

He declared that any attempt to separate Taiwan from the Chinese nation was "doomed to failure," despite the self-governing island democracy's de-facto independent status.

He said Chinese are "closer now than at any time in history to realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese people."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The congress' most significant achievement was the passage of a constitutional amendment ending term limits on the president and vice president, allowing Xi to rule indefinitely.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport

View More Video