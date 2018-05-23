Stunning fall of Malaysia's Najib ushers in hopes of reform

FILE - In this May 9, 2018, file photo, then Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak shows his finger marked with ink after voting at his hometown in Pekan, Pahang state, Malaysia. After 60 years of uninterrupted National Front rule, many Malaysians are optimistic they are ushering in an era of reform that echoes the democratic transformation of giant neighbor Indonesia two decades earlier. The difference, they hope, is that it will continue to be accomplished without setting their multiethnic country in flames. A grouping of progressive Southeast Asian lawmakers has hailed Najib’s defeat as a “bright spot amid dark times” of rising authoritarianism across the region. Aaron Favila AP Photo