Survivors of fire struggle with emotions as probe continues

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 14, 2017 file photo, smoke rises from Grenfell Tower in London. An inquiry into last year's devastating fire at Grenfell Tower in west London is set to begin on Monday May 21, 2018, with two weeks of tributes to the 71 people who died. The statements from friends and family members are meant to keep the victims at the center of the inquiry. Matt Dunham, file AP Photo