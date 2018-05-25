Spanish PM Mariano Rajoy faced with no confidence vote

In this photo taken on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, Spain's Prime Minister and Popular Party leader Mariano Rajoy, lower row right, and Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria attend the national budget debate at the Spanish parliament in Madrid. Rajoy will face a vote of confidence after courts ruled that the governing Popular Party profited from a large kickbacks-for-contracts scheme, the Socialist opposition announced Friday. Francisco Seco AP Photo