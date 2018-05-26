Baby panda born in Malaysia zoo makes media appearance

A new baby panda sits on the ground at Malaysia Zoo in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Saturday, May 26, 2018. A baby panda born in a Malaysian zoo five months ago has made her first media appearance. The female panda, which has not yet been named, is the second offspring of giant pandas Liang Liang and Xing Xing, both of which are on a 10-year loan to Malaysia since 2014. Vincent Thian AP Photo