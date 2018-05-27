World

Italy's premier-designate summoned to give update on Cabinet

By FRANCES D'EMILIO Associated Press

May 27, 2018 11:49 AM

ROME

Italy's premier-designate has been summoned to the presidential palace to report Sunday on whether he has assembled a Cabinet for a euroskeptic government that meets the president's approval.

University of Florence law Professor Giuseppe Conte received a mandate last week from staunchly pro-Europe President Sergio Mattarella to try to form viable government out of rival populist forces.

The political novice's task was complicated by right-wing leader Matteo Salvini's insistence that the Cabinet include his pick for economy minister, a former government minister who has raised doubts about Italy keeping the euro as its official currency.

Salvini, along with 5-Star Movement leader and fellow euroskeptic Luigi Di Maio, agreed this month to join their rival forces in a coalition to break a political impasse caused by an inconclusive March 4 parliamentary election.

  Comments  