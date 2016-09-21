Congress considers new outpatient veterans facility in Raleigh

North Carolina could gain a 29th medical facility run by the Department of Veterans Affairs, if Congress approves legislation introduced Wednesday by a bipartisan group of lawmakers, including U.S. Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, Republicans from N.C.
The legislation seeks to provide federal funding for VA facility leases, which lawmakers say are already overdue. If approved, the bill authorizes an outpatient medical office in Raleigh for military veterans.
Burr’s office said it would be the 20th VA facility delivered to North Carolina during the senator’s tenure. He’s currently seeking a third term. Tillis took office in January 2015.
“One of the great honors of serving as your Senator is fighting to support and protect our veterans,” Burr said in a statement Wednesday. “I’m urging the full Senate to pass this legislation without delay so that veterans can have greater access to quality, affordable health care where they live.”
Tillis said the legislation is needed to reduce “the unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles at the VA.”
The “Providing Veterans Overdue Care Act” introduced in the Senate Wednesday covers 24 leases for veterans facilities in 15 states, including one in Charleston, South Carolina, and one in Hampton Roads, Virginia.
