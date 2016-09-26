NC GOP blames Mayor Jennifer Roberts for Wednesday night violence

The N.C. Republican Party Monday criticized Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts, a Democrat, over handling of the aftermath of the Keith Lamont Scott shooting, and blamed her in part for Wednesday’s violence.
The party said she didn’t call a curfew soon enough. It also said Roberts refused the state’s offer for additional law enforcement help on Wednesday, before the worst night of civil unrest that night.
The party said those decisions “led to the most violent night of riots, including injuries to many law enforcement officers and the death of a civilian.”
The city declared a State of Emergency Thursday, which allowed Gov. Pat McCrory to send the National Guard to help protect property for Thursday night’s demonstrations.
The mayor’s office has said that Roberts consulted with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police chief Kerr Putney on whether the city was prepared. As soon as Putney requested additional help on Thursday, the mayor’s office has said she immediately called a State of Emergency.
The N.C. GOP did not criticize the mayor for the city’s reluctance in not releasing the footage from a body camera and dashboard camera that showed part of the police encounter with Scott.
McCrory did not call for the footage to be released. But he said he agreed with the Putney’s decision to release the video.
The City Council will hold a meeting Monday night for the first time since the shooting and the protests.
