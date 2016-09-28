Eric Trump talks during Charlotte visit

Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump calls Se. Hillary Clinton the chief emissary for globalism and says he’s not running to president of the world during a rally at the Duplin County Events Center in Kenansville, North Carolina Tuesday, September 20, 2016.
During a visit to a Flint, Mich., church, the pastor interrupted Donald Trump's speech to ask him to keep politics out of the church. In Las Vegas, Bill Clinton subbed in for Hillary, telling supporters he didn't think getting the flu was unusual.
Vice President Joe Biden visited Charlotte on Sept. 12, 2016 and spoke at Central Piedmont Community College. He stressed the importance of the American middle class and supporting them with affordable access to community college and other educational opportunities.