Erik Trump: ‘America first’ message resonates in Charlotte

Erik Trump has some advice for his father in the next presidential debate:
“Be himself.”
Trump, along with his wife Lara, were in Charlotte to meet with supporters Wednesday. His father Donald, the Republican presidential nominee, is expected in town by the end of the week.
Trump and his wife, a native of Wilmington, were back to campaign in a battleground where polls show the race with Democrat Hillary Clinton virtually tied.
Not surprisingly, Trump praised his father’s performance in Monday’s debate. A CNN/ORC Poll found 62 percent of voters who watched the debate thought Clinton had won, compared with 27 percent who gave Trump the edge.
“My father really nailed the debate,” he said. “I think he was humble. He was poised. He was firm. I think he hit a home run in talking about NAFTA.”
Before an appearance at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Trump and his wife met with around two dozen members of the clergy and business communities at a hotel in the University area. They discussed last week’s violent protests in Charlotte and what led to them.
Asked what message he would take to his father from the meeting, Trump said that Americans need to bridge the divide that too often separates them.
“I take out of it a message that I think he’s been pushing harder than anybody,” he said, “and that’s a message of America first.
“And every single person in these communities, they’re Americans. Every law enforcement officer, they’re Americans. And every church is comprised of Americans. And we all need to start being a lot more sensitive to each other … (and) all need to have more respect for one another.”
