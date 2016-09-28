U.S. tells court of plans to remodel empty portion of Guantánamo prison

1:59 Trump, Clinton and Katy Perry make case to voters, only one does it in the nude - Election Rewind Pause

3:00 Focus group of North Carolina voters discuss the first presidential debate

0:32 Trump says he’s not running to be president of the world

0:46 Trump says he wouldn’t pay the mic guy after audio glitch at Kenansville rally

5:00 Roy Cooper speaks to Hood Hargett luncheon

4:58 Gov. Pat McCrory addresses Rotary

2:53 NC House speaker responds to Charlotte mayor's resistance on HB2 reset

0:56 Charlotte City Council won't consider repeal Monday

1:50 Pastor interrupts Trump, Bill Clinton stands in for Hillary - Election Rewind

1:50 Gov. McCrory on HB2 and the recent NCAA decision to move championship games out of Charlotte