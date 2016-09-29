This might determine whether you like the Supreme Court or not

Most Republicans don’t approve of the Supreme Court. Most Democrats do.
A Gallup Poll released Thursday found 26 percent of Republicans approve of how the court is doing its job, while two of three Democrats approved.
The future makeup of the Supreme Court has become a polarizing issue in the current presidential campaign. Since Justice Antonin Scalia died earlier this year, “the empty ninth seat has been part of the backdrop of this year’s presidential election,” said Michael Smith and Frank Newport in a Gallup analysis.
“The winner of the election will affect the court’s balance of power,” they said. “This reality and liberal victories in several major decisions handed down by the court in recent years, such as legalized same-sex marriage and the upholding of constitutional protection for abortion rights, help explain Americans’ politically polarized views when asked to rate the court.”
Overall, 45 percent of Americans approve of the job the Supreme Court is doing. The all-time high was 62 percent in 2000 and 2001, and was generally at higher levels before 2011. Approval was lowest, 42 percent, this summer and in 2005.
