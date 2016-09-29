Low-income Weddington Road apartments receive state tax credits

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Housing Partnership has received state tax credits for a 70-unit, low-income apartment complex planned for Weddington Road. The proposed complex has sparked intense opposition from neighbors, who have said the property isn’t suited for apartments.
Receiving the tax credits could allow the partnership to close on the property in April and for construction to begin in July or August.
“We can move forward,” said Julie Porter, president of the Housing Partnership, a nonprofit that builds low-income housing. “We are right now in the middle of arranging all of the other pieces – final design and financing.”
But there is still pending litigation over the controversial project that was given a green light by City Council when it rezoned the site in January 2014.
The Willowmere and Nottingham neighborhood association filed a lawsuit, claiming that the City Council didn’t properly follow procedure as it voted. An N.C. appellate court said the city had indeed improperly voted in the case, but it ruled that the association didn’t have the legal authority to sue.
The case is being considered by an N.C. appellate court. A decision in favor of the association could require the City Council to rezone the property.
Last year, the state rejected the Housing Partnership’s request for tax credits. But the nonprofit was successful in its second attempt this year.
The City Council this year voted to give the project $3.15 million from its Housing Trust Fund, tax dollars used to support low-income housing.
The Weddington Road apartments would be built on 7.2 acres near McKee Road. They would be for people earning 60 percent of the area median income.
For a family of four, that’s $40,200. For someone living alone, it’s $28,140.
Two years ago, the partnership’s plan called for some of the apartments to be for people earning 30 percent of the area median income.
Steve Harrison: 704-358-5160, @Sharrison_Obs
