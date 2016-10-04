First Lady stumps for Hillary Clinton in Charlotte

The day after the debate presidential candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton hit the campaign trail. Trump met with Hispanic students at a townhall at Miami-Dade College in Florida while Clinton rallied in Raleigh, North Carolina. Katy Perry, a Clinton supporter, released a special election video with Funny or Die.
On September 26, 2016, The Charlotte Observer gathered 21 mostly undecided North Carolina voters to watch the first presidential debate. After it ended, political reporters Tim Funk and David Lightman led a discussion streamed in real time via Facebook live. Here is what happened.
Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump calls Se. Hillary Clinton the chief emissary for globalism and says he’s not running to president of the world during a rally at the Duplin County Events Center in Kenansville, North Carolina Tuesday, September 20, 2016.
During a visit to a Flint, Mich., church, the pastor interrupted Donald Trump's speech to ask him to keep politics out of the church. In Las Vegas, Bill Clinton subbed in for Hillary, telling supporters he didn't think getting the flu was unusual.