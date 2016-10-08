With ‘political genes,’ Pat McCrory has been the face of crises – and controversy

6:42 VP candidates’ one shot at debate is testy and defensive - Election Rewind Pause

4:01 Michelle Obama stumps for Hillary Clinton in Charlotte

0:24 First Lady stumps for Hillary Clinton in Charlotte

1:02 Hillary Clinton speaks at Charlotte church Sunday

0:26 Hillary Clinton arrives in Charlotte

1:50 Trump suggests Clinton is the devil, Clinton describes what breaks her heart - Election Rewind

1:50 Eric Trump talks during Charlotte visit

1:59 Trump, Clinton and Katy Perry make case to voters, only one does it in the nude - Election Rewind

3:00 Focus group of North Carolina voters discuss the first presidential debate

0:32 Trump says he’s not running to be president of the world