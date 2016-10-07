Donald Trump coming to Charlotte next Friday

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will return to Charlotte Friday night for a rally at PNC Music Pavilion.
The event will start at 7 p.m. Gates open at 4 p.m. for the event at 707 Pavilion Road.
It will be Trump’s first visit to Charlotte since Aug. 18, when he held a rally at the Charlotte Convention Center. It was then that he apologized to those he may have offended during the campaign.
“And believe it or not, I regret it,” he said, “…particularly where it may have caused personal pain.”
Trump trails Democrat Hillary Clinton in the state by an average of 2.6 points, according to Real Clear Politics.
