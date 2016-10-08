Former Duke CEO Jim Rogers says NC has ‘a problem with the governor’

Jim Rogers, the former chief executive of Duke Energy, was highly critical of Republican Gov. Pat McCrory in a recent interview, saying McCrory is “taking no responsibility for where we are” on House Bill 2 and adding that “I think we have a problem with the governor.”
Rogers, Duke CEO from 2006 to 2013, made the comments in an interview published Friday in the Charlotte Business Journal.
Rogers and McCrory are not close politically. Rogers supported Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign and chaired the local host committee for the 2012 Democratic National Convention.
In the interview, Rogers was asked about HB2, which was passed by the legislature and signed by McCrory into law in March.
It nullified Charlotte’s nondiscrimination ordinance that offered legal protections to gay, lesbian and transgender individuals. It also requires that people use the bathroom in public buildings that corresponds with the gender on their birth certificate.
“I read the other day where he said Charlotte has got to rebuild its relationship with the legislature,” Rogers said in the interview with the Business Journal. “He is taking no responsibility for where we are. He could have vetoed that bill. He didn’t.”
He added: “So for him to say we need to fix our problem with the legislature — I think we have a problem with the governor.”
Steve Harrison: 704-358-5160, @Sharrison_Obs
Comments