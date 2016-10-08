VP candidate Pence to speak at Charlotte rally Monday

Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, the Republican vice presidential nominee, will hold a rally in Charlotte at 1 p.m. Monday, the campaign announced Saturday evening.
Pence will speak at centerstage@noda, 2315 N Davidson St. Doors open at 10 a.m.
Pence’s Charlotte visit comes as presidential nominee Donald Trump comes under widespread criticism from party leaders following the release of a video showing him speaking about women in vulgar sexual terms. It also will follow Sunday’s widely anticipated second debate between Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.
Details and tickets: donaldjtrump.com.
Comments