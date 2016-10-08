Politics & Government

October 8, 2016 10:05 PM

VP candidate Pence to speak at Charlotte rally Monday

Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, the Republican vice presidential nominee, will hold a rally in Charlotte at 1 p.m. Monday, the campaign announced Saturday evening.

Pence will speak at centerstage@noda, 2315 N Davidson St. Doors open at 10 a.m.

Pence’s Charlotte visit comes as presidential nominee Donald Trump comes under widespread criticism from party leaders following the release of a video showing him speaking about women in vulgar sexual terms. It also will follow Sunday’s widely anticipated second debate between Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

Details and tickets: donaldjtrump.com.

Related content

Politics & Government

Comments

Videos

Senators campaign for Clinton and Ross

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos