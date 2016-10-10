Pence campaigns in Charlotte

Donald Trump's running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence rallied about 250 Republicans on Monday in NoDa.
John D. Simmons The Charlotte Observer

Politics & Government

Senators campaign for Clinton and Ross

Three U.S. Senators were in Charlotte Friday to promote Hillary Clinton's candidacy to be President and Deborah Ross' campaign for the Senate in this crucial battleground state. (L-R) U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow, Michigan, U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono, Hawaii and U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, Wisconsin spoke about the campaigns.

