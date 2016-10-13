Donald Trump Jr. in Mooresville

Donald Trump Jr. campaigned for his father, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, in Mooresville on Thursday.
elyportillo@charlotteobserver.com

Elections 2016

Burr continues to support Trump

Sen. Richard Burr speaks with The News and Observer about Donald Trump's lewd comments and the presidential candidate's call for a special prosecutor to probe Hillary Clinton's email use. Burr was making a campaign stop at Fred Anderson Toyota in Raleigh on Monday.

Politics & Government

'Women for Trump' bus tour

Three days after the release of a video showing Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump speaking about women in vulgar sexual terms, a “Women for Trump” bus rolled into Charlotte, carrying congressional wives and a Gold Star widow who are urging other women to support their candidate.

Editor's Choice Videos