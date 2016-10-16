Mike Pence to campaign in North Carolina Tuesday

Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence will travel to Wilmington and Fayetteville Tuesday, as both parties’ running mates descend on the state with three weeks to go until the election.
Pence will hold a 2 p.m. rally at Wilmington’s Coastline Conference and Event Center and a 7 p.m. rally at a business in Fayetteville.
Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine is scheduled to campaign Thursday in Asheville, Charlotte and Durham.
Thursday is the first day of early voting in North Carolina.
Comments