CNN poll: Clinton and Trump neck-and-neck in North Carolina

Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump remain virtually neck-and-neck in their battle for North Carolina’s 15 electoral votes, according to a CNN poll released Monday.
Clinton led Trump, 48 percent to 47 percent among likely N.C. voters – well within the margin of error. Libertarian Party candidate Gary Johnson had 4 percent in the new CNN poll.
The survey was conducted Oct. 10-15, as allegations of sexual assault against Trump began hitting the news following the airing of a 2005 video of Trump using lewd language to speak about women.
The fact that the race remains so close suggests that the controversy may not be hurting Trump with many N.C. voters.
But CNN did find a gender gap in the state, with Clinton leading by 11 percentage points among women in the swing state, while Trump was ahead by 7 points among men.
The CNN survey also found tight races in North Carolina for U.S. Senate and governor.
Among likely voters, Republican incumbent Richard Burr led Democrat Deborah Ross, 48 percent to 47 percent.
In the race for N.C. governor, Attorney Gen. Roy Cooper, the Democrat, led Gov. Pat McCrory, the Republican, 49 percent to 48 percent.
Tim Funk: 704-358-5703, @timfunk
Comments