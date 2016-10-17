Living life as one of the uninsured

At a Hillary Clinton campaign event in Manchester, NH, First Lady Michelle Obama delivered a blistering speech about the latest sexual assault allegations against Donald Trump. In his speech in West Palm, Fla. Trump called the accusations "outright lies."
Hillary Clinton's running mate, Democratic vice-presidential candidate Sen. Tim Kaine, speaks to The Charlotte Observer during an exclusive interview on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016 after a rally in Davidson, NC.
In a campaign stop in Greensboro, N.C. for Hillary Clinton, President Barack Obama assures the crowd that "there are no politics" when recovering from Hurricane Matthew. He described what resources have been sent to the region, and said everyone has have to look out for each other.
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton argued over leaked tapes and deleted emails at the second presidential debate in St. Louis on Sunday night, but somewhat astonishingly managed to find something nice to say about one another in the end.
Sen. Richard Burr speaks with The News and Observer about Donald Trump's lewd comments and the presidential candidate's call for a special prosecutor to probe Hillary Clinton's email use. Burr was making a campaign stop at Fred Anderson Toyota in Raleigh on Monday.
Three days after the release of a video showing Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump speaking about women in vulgar sexual terms, a “Women for Trump” bus rolled into Charlotte, carrying congressional wives and a Gold Star widow who are urging other women to support their candidate.