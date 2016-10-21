Eric Trump visits Charlotte early voting site

The Orange County Republican Party headquarters was firebombed overnight Saturday and graffiti was spray-painted nearby in an attack that the GOP called “political terrorism.” NC GOP leader Dallas Woodhouse says a Molotov cocktail was thrown through the window of the Hillsborough offices.
Presidential candidate Donald Trump campaigned at the Charlotte Convention Center in Uptown, Charlotte on Friday, Oct. 14 with his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, former Apprentice contestant, Omarosa Manigault and former mayor of New York City, Rudy Giuliani.
At a Hillary Clinton campaign event in Manchester, NH, First Lady Michelle Obama delivered a blistering speech about the latest sexual assault allegations against Donald Trump. In his speech in West Palm, Fla. Trump called the accusations "outright lies."
Hillary Clinton's running mate, Democratic vice-presidential candidate Sen. Tim Kaine, speaks to The Charlotte Observer during an exclusive interview on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016 after a rally in Davidson, NC.
North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory tells gubernatorial debate moderator Chuck Todd that Caitlyn Jenner should use men's facilities, saying "If she's going to shower at a facility at UNC-Chapel Hill after running around the track, she's going to use the men's shower. "
In a campaign stop in Greensboro, N.C. for Hillary Clinton, President Barack Obama assures the crowd that "there are no politics" when recovering from Hurricane Matthew. He described what resources have been sent to the region, and said everyone has have to look out for each other.
Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton argued over leaked tapes and deleted emails at the second presidential debate in St. Louis on Sunday night, but somewhat astonishingly managed to find something nice to say about one another in the end.