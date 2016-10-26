Politics & Government

October 26, 2016 2:46 PM

Would Ben Carson want to serve in a Trump administration? And does he think Trump will win?

By Tim Funk

Dr. Ben Carson was in Charlotte on Wednesday to speak at First Baptist Church of Charlotte.

In an interview with the Observer, the former Republican presidential candidate talked about GOP nominee Donald Trump, including his chances on Nov. 8. “I actually believe he’s going to do much better” than some of the most recent and highly publicized polls are saying, Carson said.

Carson also talked about whether Trump should use him and other surrogate campaigners more in the final days of the campaign. He plans to campaign soon for Trump in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan.

Former Republican presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson spoke to the Charlotte Observer during a Wednesday visit to the city.

Trump is scheduled to talk about policy and proposals during a Wednesday afternoon event in uptown Charlotte. The Observer asked Carson whether Trump have been talking more about issues and less about himself. Carson said he based his own campaign on issues, and it didn’t take him as far as Trump’s more personality-driven campaign did. Still, Carson said, he hopes issues will come to take a more prominent role.

Former Republican presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson spoke with the Charlotte Observer during a Wednesday visit to First Baptist Church of Charlotte.

Carson was also asked whether he’d like to be part of a Trump administration if the Republican wins. He told the Observer he has no interest in being a Cabinet member, but would assent to being an independent adviser to a President Trump.

Former Republican presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson spoke to the Charlotte Observer during a Wednesday visit to First Baptist Church of Charlotte.

Tim Funk: 704-358-5703, @timfunk

