Sources: Teen in Anthony Weiner sexting scandal believed to be from Gaston County

The teen at the center of a sexting scandal involving former New York politician Anthony Weiner is believed to be from Gaston County, multiple sources told WBTV.
According to the Associated Press, federal authorities in New York and North Carolina are investigating online communications between Weiner and a 15-year-old girl.
A U.S. official says newly discovered emails that have prompted a new FBI review of the Hillary Clinton email investigation came from a separate sexting probe of former congressman Anthony Weiner.
Weiner is the estranged husband of one of Clinton's closest aides.
The official was familiar with the investigation but was not authorized to discuss the matter by name and spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
In August, Weiner and his wife announced their split after accusations that he sent raunchy photos and messages to another woman.
The accusations came five years after a sexting scandal led him to resign from Congress in 2011 and after a new outbreak of online misbehavior wrecked his bid for New York mayor in 2013.
In late September, DailyMail.com published an exclusive interview alleging Weiner had been carrying on a sexting relationship with a 15-year-old girl, whose name the outlet didn't publish.
At the time, the girl purportedly told DailyMail.com that she had been chatting with Weiner online since January. She was a high school sophomore at the time, the site noted.
DailyMail.com posted dozens of screenshots, purported to be conversations between Weiner and the teen girl. WBTV cannot authenticate the photos of the purported messages posted by DailyMail.com.
In one of the screenshots - the teen girl appears to be wearing a Charlotte Knights shirt.
In another, Weiner appears to ask her if she has any snow in the area and she replied "yeah it's melting though." The message is dated Sunday, January 24.
Weather data shows there were three inches of snow in the area on January 22. Gaston County Schools had snow days for students on Monday, January 25 and Tuesday, January 26.
"She acknowledged during interviews that she had developed an obsession with Weiner, and sought him out on Twitter in January while trying to write a book about him," the DailyMail.com article states. "She said she continued to write the book as their relationship developed."
DailyMail.com says the pair communicated online through Twitter, Facebook, Kik, and Confide.
