Ivanka Trump will make Wednesday visits to GOP offices in and around Charlotte

Ivanka Trump, daughter of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, will visit Republican Party offices in Charlotte and Indian Trail on Wednesday to boost early voting.
Trump, a businesswoman and former fashion model, has taken a high-profile role in her father’s campaign. She is coming to North Carolina, a key battleground state, a day before Donald Trump holds a 4 p.m. rally Thursday at Cabarrus Arena and Events Center in Concord.
On Wednesday, Ivanka Trump will stop at the RNC Victory Office, formerly known as the Mecklenburg County GOP Headquarters, 4523 Park Road, at 11:30 a.m. She is scheduled to be at the Union County GOP headquarters, 104 Indian Trail Road, at 12:30 p.m.
Her final stop will be at 1:45 p.m. at the Concord Children’s Academy, 1951 Derita Road, in Concord.
