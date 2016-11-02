Republicans reopen Orange County headquarters, increase reward for information on firebombing

Republicans rejoiced Wednesday morning after reopening the Orange County Republican Party headquarters, less than a month after someone firebombed the building.
N.C. GOP executive director Dallas Woodhouse said the reopening of the building has taken a “monumental effort” with the support of both Republicans and Democrats.
“We don’t believe this represents the other side, but the rhetoric has been tough in this election, and we all need to remember this is an election on issues between our candidates,” Woodhouse said.
Republican leaders have called the firebombing last month “political terrorism” and “an attack on free-thinking people.” Woodhouse reiterated that point Wednesday.
President Barack Obama will come to Chapel Hill Wednesday afternoon to give a speech in support of presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Woodhouse said he will be looking for Obama to address the firebombing.
"The president has an opportunity to condemn this act of political terrorism, and we hope he will do that," he said.
The N.C. GOP also announced Wednesday morning that it would match a $5,000 reward Governor Pat McCrory offered for information leading to the arrest of the firebombing suspect. The total reward is now $10,000.
Volunteers at the headquarters said despite the temporary setback, they were still able to register people to vote.
Evelyn Poole-Kober, vice chair of the Orange County Republican Party, said the support from the community motivated many people in the party.
“They may have destroyed our building, but they didn’t destroy our spirit and destroy our intent to win the election,” she said.
