Trump to hold Raleigh rally on eve of election

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is in Johnston County on Thursday, but it won’t be his last visit to North Carolina before Election Day.
Trump’s campaign announced Thursday that he’ll hold a Raleigh rally at 3 p.m. Monday in Dorton Arena at the N.C. State Fairgrounds.
In addition to that event and Trump’s Thursday rallies in Selma and Concord, Trump will be in Wilmington on Saturday for a 1 p.m. rally at Wilmington International Airport.
Trump’s running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, will hold a rally in Greenville on Friday.
Democrat Hillary Clinton’s campaign is also keeping a busy schedule in North Carolina in the final days of the election season.
Clinton is in Raleigh and Winterville on Thursday. She’s scheduled to speak at 3:15 p.m. at Pitt Community College and then go to Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek for a 7:45 p.m. rally that also features former primary rival Bernie Sanders and musician Pharrell Williams. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. at Walnut Creek.
On Friday, four days before the election, President Barack Obama will return to the state for a 2 p.m. rally at Fayetteville State University’s Capel Arena and a 6 p.m. Charlotte rally.
