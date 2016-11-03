Burr and fellow U.S. senators Scott and Tillis will headline Friday event in Charlotte

U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., will hold a get-out-the-vote event in Charlotte on Friday. Appearing with him: Fellow GOP Sens. Tim Scott of South Carolina and Thom Tillis of North Carolina.
Burr, who is locked in a tight re-election battle with Democrat Deborah Ross, is scheduled to speak to supporters at noon at the Charlotte GOP Victory Office, also known as the Mecklenburg County Republican Party headquarters. It’s at 4523 Park Rd.
The outcome of the Burr-Ross race could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. Republicans now have a majority in the upper chamber. But Democrats only need to pick up four seats if Hillary Clinton, their party’s presidential candidate, is elected, and five if she’s not.
The North Carolina Senate contest is among the closest in the country. The RealClear Politics website has Burr 0.9 percent ahead of Ross in an average of recent polls.
Burr, from Winston-Salem, is running for a third term to the Senate, where he chairs the Select Committee on Intelligence. Ross is an attorney and former state legislator who lives in Raleigh.
Tim Funk: 704-358-5703, @timfunk
