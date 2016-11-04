Obama criticizes NC's Richard Burr for mimicking Trump rhetoric

President Barack Obama criticized Republican Sen. Richard Burr during a campaign stop in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Wednesday. The President expressed disappointment in the senator for joking about violence against Hillary Clinton and for saying that he'll block any Supreme Court nominees under a Clinton presidency. "What’s happened is that they have built up this new normal in their party where he’s got to say anything in order to get elected,” Obama said.