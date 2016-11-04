NC Republicans’ Alamance County building vandalized with anti-Trump message

Someone spray-painted obscene messages opposing Donald Trump on the Alamance County Republican Party headquarters building Friday.
The N.C. Republican Party is calling the incident an “act of political violence” that comes just weeks after an arson attack on the Orange County GOP office in Hillsborough – a few miles down the road from Burlington.
“This is deeply troubling to our Alamance County GOP members and volunteers, but even more so, this is troubling for our nation,” Alamance GOP chairman Ben York said in a news release. “We are open for business, and have a lot of work to do in the next four days, and nothing is going to get in our way.”
The graffiti on the building reads “(Expletive) Trump yessir.” According to news reports, a security camera showed a white man wearing a hoodie at the scene, but no arrests have been made. Hillsborough police are still investigating the firebombing at the Orange County GOP.
On Friday afternoon, Burlington police released a photo of the suspect and asked anyone with information to call them at 336-229-3503 or submit an anonymous tip to Alamance County Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100. Police said a reward of up to $2,500 is available for information that leads to an arrest.
