Tillis, Burr, Scott rally Charlotte GOP Friday

North Carolina’s two Republican senators held a rally Friday at the Mecklenburg GOP headquarters on Park Road.
U.S. Sen. Richard Burr is being challenged by Democrat Deborah Ross, with polls showing the two in a close race.
Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, who was elected in 2014, told a crowd of about 40 people that’s important for the Republican Party to keep control of Congress.
Burr told the group that he has spent the last two weeks traveling the state, which he said has given him a chance to “take the pulse” of North Carolina.
“We sensed a real change a week ago,” he said. “The response for Republicans is unbelievable statewide.”
S.C. Republican Senator Tim Scott, who also spoke, told the crowd that “no on knows foreign policy better” than Burr.
He also said it’s important to elect Burr and other Republicans because the “domestic economy is grinding to a halt.”
The Labor Department’s October jobs report said that the U.S. economy created 161,000 new jobs and the unemployment rate dropped to 4.9 percent.
Scott said that “1 percent growth should not be normal.” He was referring to the U.S. economy not averaging 3 percent growth during President Barack Obama’s two terms.
