Lady Gaga appearing with Clintons at Raleigh voting rally

Lady Gaga is ushering in Election Day with Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at a midnight rally at N.C. State University.
Jon Bon Jovi will be there too, along with former President Bill Clinton and Chelsea Clinton.
Crowds were lining up to get into the rally hours before it was set to begin.
North Carolina is a battleground state and its 15 Electoral College votes are prized.
Republican candidate Donald Trump held a rally at nearby Dorton Arena on the State Fairgrounds earlier Monday.
Clinton, Trump, their running mates and surrogates have made frequent stops in the state in the final weeks of the campaign.
