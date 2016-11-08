First presidential election results: Trump 32, Clinton 25

If the results from these three tiny towns in New Hampshire mean anything, we may have a Trump presidency in January.
Voters in the three villages, each with less than 100 residents, cast their ballots shortly after midnight Eastern time. While Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton won the vote in two of those communities, she trails her Republican challenger, Donald Trump, 32-25.
Dixville Notch, N.H., the smallest of the three communities with eight registered voters, announced its results live on CNN. Clinton received four votes to Trump’s two. One person voted for Libertarian nominee Gary Johnson, and one wrote in Mitt Romney.
The other two communities with midnight voting in New Hampshire are Hart’s Location and Millsfield, USA Today reported. The Hart’s Location website says Clinton won there by 17 votes to 14 for Trump. Millsfield, however, went strongly for Trump by 16 votes to 4, according to Wall Street Journal reporter Reid J. Epstein, who watched the polling there and posted a photo on Twitter. One person in Millsfield wrote in Bernie Sanders.
A Trump runaway in Millsfield NH - 16-4 pic.twitter.com/t1zLwKIhha— Reid J. Epstein (@reidepstein) November 8, 2016
