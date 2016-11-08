SC Sen. Lindsey Graham did not vote for Trump...or Clinton

South Carolina’s senior Sen. Lindsey Graham has been one of Donald Trump’s most outspoken critics within the Republican Party. While other Republican officeholders have struggled with the question of whether they should vote for the party’s nominee, Graham has long been adament he could never support on Trump.
On Election Day, he followed through on that opposition. Graham announced on Twitter that he voted for an independent conservative candidate, Evan McMullin, rather than pull the lever for the Republican in the race.
I voted @Evan_McMullin for President. I appreciate his views on a strong America and the need to rebuild our military. #3— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) November 8, 2016
In the prez race, voting for Hillary Clinton was always a non-starter and I couldn’t go where Donald Trump wanted to take the USA & GOP. #2— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) November 8, 2016
McMullin, a former CIA officer and policy director for Republicans in the U.S. House, is running for president to give dissatisfied Republicans like Graham a presidential option other than the New York billionaire. He’s drawn attention for running close in the polls to both Clinton and Trump in his native Utah.
“I appreciate his views on a strong America and the need to rebuild our military,” Graham said of McMullin.
The senator said voting for Clinton was always a “non-starter” and that he “couldn’t go where Donald Trump wanted to take the USA & GOP.”
