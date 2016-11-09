McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

Governor Pat McCrory tells supporters that they will go through the process of checking everything, including provisional ballots, after his challenger Roy Cooper edged ahead by a slim margin late on election night.
Elections 2016

Trump and Clinton made a combined total of almost 30 visits to North Carolina since June but did voters care?

On Election Day, we asked voters around Charlotte whether the numerous campaign stops made by republican Donald Trump and democrat Hillary Clinton impacted their votes for president at all. While some voters said the visits made a difference when they cast their ballots, others said their mind was made up long before they got to the polls and not affected by the candidates North Carolina appearances.

Elections 2016

Keith Lamont Scott's shooting may contribute to lower black early voting turnout in NC

Although early voting numbers are up among whites in North Carolina, turnout in the state's African-American community is down by more than 10 percent compared to this time in 2012. Jasmine Wright, a graduate of historically black college Johnson C. Smith University, is trying to change that. She has been running shuttles from the school to a nearby poll throughout the early voting period and has already helped about 80 students to vote. She says, however, that that number is low and her buses often leave with only a handful of students aboard. One reason that turnout is down, she says, is because young black voters feel as though their votes do not matter after incidences like the police officer shooting Keith Lamont Scott this past September that led to protests in the streets of Charlotte. Jasmine says she hopes to show young people that voting matters and will continue offering shuttles during Election Day.

Local

Mallard Creek BBQ

Thursday's Mallard Creek Barbecue. For more than 80 years politicians and barbecue fans have flocked to the Mallard Creek Barbecue.

