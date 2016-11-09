Politics & Government

November 9, 2016 8:14 AM

Obama invites Trump to meet, congratulates him on victory

By JOSH LEDERMAN Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Conceding his party's staggering electoral defeat, President Barack Obama on Wednesday invited President-elect Donald Trump to meet with him to discuss the handover of power from his administration to Trump's.

The White House said Obama called the Republican in the early hours of the morning to congratulate him on his victory in the presidential campaign, which marked a forceful rebuke by voters to Obama's eight years in office. The two leaders planned to meet Thursday at the White House, where Obama was to update Trump about ongoing planning for the transition.

Obama was to offer his first reaction to the election later Wednesday in a televised statement that the White House said would focus on "what steps we can take as a country to come together after this hard-fought election season."

"Ensuring a smooth transition of power is one of the top priorities the president identified at the beginning of the year and a meeting with the president-elect is the next step," White House press secretary Josh Earnest said in a statement.

Sights, sounds and jubilation from Trump's campaign night event

Donald Trump supporters chanted "USA, USA" as they awaited the president-elect at the New York Hilton in Midtown Manhattan on Tuesday night. The elated crowd donned "Make America Great Again Hats" as they celebrated a victory after a long-fought presidential campaign.

Brittany Peterson McClatchy
 

For Obama, the act of holding the meeting is a humbling blow to his legacy and to his hopes for leaving a lasting imprint on the nation's policies. Trump has vowed to rip up much of what Obama accomplished, including his signature health care law, the Iran nuclear deal and a painstakingly negotiated trade deal with Asia.

Obama also called Hillary Clinton after it became clear she'd lost the race. The White House said Obama had "expressed admiration for the strong campaign she waged throughout the country."

It was unclear how substantive Obama's call was with Trump, or how long it lasted, although the White House noted that Obama placed the call from his residence in the White House, rather than from the West Wing.

Michelle Obama to Trump: Do not keep American democracy ‘in suspense'

Both candidates tweeted that they won Wednesday’s final presidential debate. Donald Trump promised to rally in Delaware, Ohio Thursday that he would accept the results of the election — if he wins. During her campaign stop for Hillary Clinton in Phoenix, Ariz., Michelle Obama’s response was "You do not keep American democracy in suspense.”

Cristina Rayas & Meta Viers McClatchy
 

Trump's campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, described it as a "warm conversation" and a "gracious exchange." She said Trump had missed the president's original call as Trump was speaking to supporters in New York, then called him back after leaving the stage.

Like Clinton and other Democrats, Obama didn't appear to see Trump's victory coming. As he campaigned vigorously for Clinton in the race's final days, Obama said he was confident that if Americans showed up to vote, they'd choose against electing the billionaire former reality TV star with no formal government experience.

He had also warned supporters in apocalyptic terms that "the fate of the republic" rested on Clinton defeating Trump on Election Day.

Anatomy of a presidential concession speech

As we inch closer to election day, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are starting to consider their election night speeches. While Donald Trump is leaving America in "suspense" as to whether he'll accept the results, in the American tradition, one candidate will likely give a concession speech. Whoever it is, here a few pointers on how to accept defeat with grace.

Meta Viers & Vera Bergengruen McClatchy
 

Related content

Politics & Government

Comments

Videos

Roy Cooper addresses supporters claiming victory over incumbent Governor Pat McCrory

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos