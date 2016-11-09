Clinton to deliver concession speech within the hour

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans Pause

2:08 Clinton and Trump go to the polls

2:38 Roy Cooper addresses supporters claiming victory over incumbent Governor Pat McCrory

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

0:46 Richard Burr wins

2:37 Jesse Cureton introduces community coalition effort

0:28 West Meck game-winning TD

1:10 Brooklyn Nets' Jeremy Lin on hamstring

0:40 Steve Clifford