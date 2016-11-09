Miley sobs, Katy wants to fight as stars praise Clinton’s concession speech

As they say in the movies, love means never having to say you’re sorry.
“This is not the outcome we wanted or we worked so hard for, and I’m sorry we did not win this election for the values we share and the vision we hold for our country,” Hillary Clinton said Wednesday in conceding the presidential race to Donald Trump.
Her celebrity supporters — and there were many — let her know through social media that she has nothing to be sorry for.
Hillary, you don't have to be sorry. Thank you.— Casey Wilson (@caseyrosewilson) November 9, 2016
Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, a woman of many words, and others extolled Clinton’s speech. It even earned a thumbs-up from Trump’s senior communications adviser, Jason Miller.
That's called CLASS.— Andy Cohen (@Andy) November 9, 2016
"Fighting for what's right is worth it"— Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) November 9, 2016
Thank you @HillaryClinton pic.twitter.com/wViLuqFwQb
I really needed to cry. @HillaryClinton, what a speech ♥️♥️♥️— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 9, 2016
Clinton brought many others to tears. Ardent supporter Miley Cyrus sobbed in a video in which she said she would accept Trump as president.
This is heartbreaking— mia farrow (@MiaFarrow) November 9, 2016
Ive got tears in my eyes! https://t.co/GD5An2E1gA— John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) November 9, 2016
Hilary's concession speech! Damn I know she had some tears last night. Rem day after a lost game. That what it feels like. But worst.— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) November 9, 2016
❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/kuETRP7tb0— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 9, 2016
Some celebs found a new mantra in Clinton’s words.
Fight for what is RIGHT.— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) November 9, 2016
A grateful Hollywood said “thank you.”
.@HillaryClinton You are an icon and a legend and unbelievably strong and determined and we thank you.— billy eichner (@billyeichner) November 9, 2016
Thank you for your grace, @HillaryClinton. I'm so deeply sorry.— olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) November 9, 2016
May we hold Mrs Clinton in our prayers and our hearts. She stepped into the arena. She tried. She did her best. Hold her in your heart.— Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) November 9, 2016
Celebrities were as stunned as Clinton’s non-star supporters by what unfolded Tuesday, none more so than comedic genius Carl Reiner, who was especially prolific on Twitter during the campaign.
Noooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo!— carl reiner (@carlreiner) November 9, 2016
Donald Trump has given me, who is 94, the deep desire & will to live to 98 so I can vote for whoever runs against him.— carl reiner (@carlreiner) November 9, 2016
Though Trump enjoyed only a flash or two of the star wattage that powered Clinton’s efforts, his celebrity supporters took their Twitter victory lap.
I campaigned for President Reagan. It was the 1st time I ever voted. I've campaigned for every GOP since. pic.twitter.com/IwNeFxYD6S— Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) November 9, 2016
