November 9, 2016 6:03 PM

Miley sobs, Katy wants to fight as stars praise Clinton’s concession speech

By Lisa Gutierrez

As they say in the movies, love means never having to say you’re sorry.

“This is not the outcome we wanted or we worked so hard for, and I’m sorry we did not win this election for the values we share and the vision we hold for our country,” Hillary Clinton said Wednesday in conceding the presidential race to Donald Trump.

Her celebrity supporters — and there were many — let her know through social media that she has nothing to be sorry for.

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, a woman of many words, and others extolled Clinton’s speech. It even earned a thumbs-up from Trump’s senior communications adviser, Jason Miller.

Clinton brought many others to tears. Ardent supporter Miley Cyrus sobbed in a video in which she said she would accept Trump as president.

Some celebs found a new mantra in Clinton’s words.

A grateful Hollywood said “thank you.”

Celebrities were as stunned as Clinton’s non-star supporters by what unfolded Tuesday, none more so than comedic genius Carl Reiner, who was especially prolific on Twitter during the campaign.

Though Trump enjoyed only a flash or two of the star wattage that powered Clinton’s efforts, his celebrity supporters took their Twitter victory lap.

