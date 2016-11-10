Will Donald Trump tap this Goldman Sachs alum as Treasury Secretary?

The man believed to be the front runner to become the next Treasury secretary comes with no government experience, top Wall Street pedigree and a whiff of controversy.
Trump appears to favor Steven Mnuchin, his campaign finance chief, as the next Treasury secretary, according to multiple media outlets
Mnuchin is a 17-year veteran of Wall Street powerhouse Goldman Sachs, leaving it in 2002. He founded a hedge fund called Dune Capital Management, and sits on the board of directors of retailing giant Sears Holding Corp., which is run by his roommate at Yale University, Eddie Lampert.
We’ve had lots of Treasury secretaries coming from the private sector. Michael Strain, director of economic policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute.
In the campaign, Trump dismissed secretive hedge funds, which are open only to wealthy investors, as “paper pushers” because they often bet against stocks or buy distressed government bonds in hopes of a big payoff. But Trump also has been friendswith Mnuchin for more than a decade.
“I was there at the beginning when he decided to run for president, and I’ve been a supporter and quiet adviser behind the scenes to him,” Mnuchin told the New York Times on May 9, 2016.
Trump has also promised to place priority on cabinet secretaries who have real-world experience as businessmen.
Among other possible picks garnering public attention are corporate raider Carl Icahn, former General Electric CEO Jack Welch and Trump friend Lawrence Kudlow. He’s a Reagan-era budget official who became a Wall Street star until a $10,000-a-month cocaine habit wrecked his career in 1994. He later reinvented himself as a commentator on the CNBC business channel, and Trump often cites Kudlow when pitching his tax plans.
“The senior cabinet officers, some of them are going to look different than what we’re used to,” cautioned Michael Strain, director of economic policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank.
Among Mnuchin’s bonafides is that he ran the investor group that created OneWest Bank.
That California bank opened in 2009 after he and fellow hedge fund investors snapped up from the government distressed mortgages from a failed subprime lender at a steep discount amid financial crisis.
OneWest aggressively assumed assets of other troubled banks and in 2014 announced it'd be acquired by CIT Group for $3.4 billion, about twice what had been invested.
The son of a wealthy Goldman Sachs banker who sat on the management committee, Mnuchin also founded two entertainment companies that provided capital for the X-Men movie franchise and for the hit Avatar.
One of those companies, Relativity, was embroiled in bankruptcy proceedings where creditors alleged OneWest unfairly received preferential treatment over others owed money.
Mnuchin still sits on CIT’s board, and remains chairman CEO of Dune Capital Management. He’s also still listed as a director of the Sears Holding Corp., which owns the Sears and Kmart retail stores and whose stock trades on the Nasdaq under the stock symbol SHLD. Mnuchin chairs the Nominating & Corporate Governance Committee and is a member of the Finance Committee.
If chosen, Mnuchin’s relations with the Federal Reserve could bear watching.
During the lead up to OneWest Bank’s acquisition by New York-based CIT Group, the company took the unusual step, according to Bloomberg News, of starting an online form letter in order to pressure Fed Chair Janet Yellen to accept the merger without a public hearing.
CIT Group was run at the time by John Thain. He is one of the antagonists of the financial crisis for his excesses as CEO of Merrill Lynch, including huge executive bonuses and a $1.2 million remodeling of his office that included a $35,000 toilet.
When the deal with CIT Group closed, it made millions for not only Mnuchin but his OneWest Bank investors that included billionaire George Soros and the guy who famously bet against the housing market, investor John Paulson, the subject of the Michael Lewis book and movie The Big Short.
Kevin G. Hall: 202-383-6038, @KevinGHall
