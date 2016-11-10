Students protest Trump, election at UNC and other campuses around country

Students took to college campuses at UNC Chapel Hill and around the country to protest against Donald Trump and the results of the presidential election.
At UNC on Wednesday, “Loads of people were just shocked, dismayed, disgusted, angered, upset,” Lauren Eaves told the Daily Tar Heel. Eaves helped organize the gathering where people could express their feelings following the election.
UNC student Jenny Kim told the crowd that America was not the loving country she thought it was when she moved here, adding, “That just breaks my heart,” the Daily Tar Heel reported.
American University students in Washington, D.C., protesting Trump’s election burned a U.S. flag Wednesday.
Elsewhere around the country, student protests erupted from Massachusetts to Texas and California.
Students at American University in Washington, D.C., burned U.S. flags on the campus as part of their protest against Trump. Some people shouted, “F--- white America!” while others held up signs that read, “Black Lives Matter” and “Stand up to racism!” the Washington Post reported.
Several hundred California Polytechnic State University students marched across the San Luis Obispo campus shouting, “F--- Trump!” “Not my president” and “Dump Trump, dump the wall.”
At The University of Massachusetts at Amherst, students marched and chanted, “Love trumps hate!” Over on the Texas A&M campus, students marched together and joined hands to form hearts as they rallied against Trump.
Anti-Trump protest happening on Texas A&M campus. @TamuAntiRacism #tamu pic.twitter.com/blbzXfHQby— Blakeley Galbraith (@KBTXBlakeley) November 10, 2016
Among other protests, students rallied at Temple University in Philadelphia, Sacramento State and the University of Texas at Austin.
In California, thousands of high school students walked off campus and converged on the University of California, Berkeley, campus, local media reported.
2,000 Berkeley High kids leave class to protest Trumphttps://t.co/3aKXiN4XMW— Nick Miller (@NickMiller510) November 9, 2016
Adam Bell: 704-358-5696, @abell
Comments