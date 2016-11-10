What presidential candidate did your Mecklenburg neighborhood vote for?

Despite losing North Carolina 50 percent to 46 percent, Democrat Hillary Clinton fared well in Mecklenburg County and even outperformed President Barack Obama’s 2012 results here.
Clinton won the county 62 percent to Donald Trump’s 33 percent – a wider margin than Obama produced four years ago.
Clinton won all of Obama's precincts plus 28 others that voted Republican in 2012. All of the precincts Clinton flipped were in south Charlotte, mostly between South and Independence boulevards.
She gained 5,000 more votes in those precincts than Obama did four years ago. That includes outperforming Obama by nearly 1,000 votes in Precinct No. 148 near U.S. 521 and Ballantyne.
Clinton’s success in those affluent Republican-leaning precincts could have partly been anti-Trump votes. Many white suburban women who tend to vote Republicans told pollsters all year that they were turned off by Trump’s brash style and his controversial comments about women, immigrants and Muslims.
Trump, meanwhile, failed to flip any Obama precincts in Mecklenburg and was limited to precincts in north and southeast Mecklenburg.
Here’s how Clinton and Trump fared in each precinct.
