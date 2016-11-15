Miami teen represents youth program at White House

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything' Pause

2:38 Roy Cooper addresses supporters claiming victory over incumbent Governor Pat McCrory

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

2:38 Roy Cooper addresses supporters claiming victory over incumbent Governor Pat McCrory

9:10 Obama welcomes Canadian prime minister to White House, cracks jokes

1:25 Trump goes to Mexico, doesn't ask them to pay for the wall

2:28 Keith Lamont Scott's shooting may contribute to lower black early voting turnout in NC

2:54 Melania Trump delivers speech at Republican National Convention

19:39 Donald Trump’s full election night victory speech