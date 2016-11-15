Roy Cooper nets 384 Mecklenburg absentee votes

Democrat Roy Cooper picked up 384 more votes for North Carolina governor after the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections approved absentee ballots Monday night.
The board approved 2,160 civilian absentee ballots. Of those, Cooper won 1,184 to Republican Gov. Pat McCrory’s 800, for a net gain of 384 votes.
The board still has around 4,000 provisional ballots to count, as well as military absentee votes. Like boards in every county, the Mecklenburg board meets Friday to canvass or approve all the votes.
Cooper led McCrory by around 5,000 after election night. Thousands of ballots remain to be counted across the state.
Comments