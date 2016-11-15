Graham wants the past to be past with Trump. There are huge deals to be done

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything' Pause

2:38 Roy Cooper addresses supporters claiming victory over incumbent Governor Pat McCrory

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

2:38 Roy Cooper addresses supporters claiming victory over incumbent Governor Pat McCrory

2:32 Trump names Priebus chief of staff, other top advisors await appointments

3:30 Speaker Paul Ryan pledges to work side-by-side with Trump

2:30 Coming together for early voting

2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain medicine

2:54 Melania Trump delivers speech at Republican National Convention