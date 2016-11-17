The electoral college isn't a real place. So who answers all the angry phone calls?

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything' Pause

2:32 Trump names Priebus chief of staff, other top advisors await appointments

1:51 Clinton hopes to make history like the Cubs; Melania Trump calls for end to cyberbullying - Election Rewind

2:38 Roy Cooper addresses supporters claiming victory over incumbent Governor Pat McCrory

1:54 Voters Make the Call

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

19:39 Donald Trump’s full election night victory speech

0:28 Thomas Davis: Only Panthers can fix situation

3:42 Cliff Barrows - A Singing Faith